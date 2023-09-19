The iconic franchise dragon ball, created by Akira Toriyama, has captivated fans for decades and continues to inspire creative displays of admiration. Recently, the followers of this work have surprised us with a celebration of “gender reveal” that has captured the imagination of the community.The “gender reveal” is a common celebration in which expectant parents reveal the gender of their baby.

This tradition is usually carried out with balloons that release pink dust or confetti to announce that the baby will be a girl, and blue to indicate that it will be a boy. However, fans of dragon ball They decided to take this celebration one step further. Instead of resorting to conventional methods, they asked Shen Longthe mystical dragon summoned with the Dragon Balls, who will make the revelation.

And to give it an even more special touch, they used Goku’s voice to make the request. The result was flames that were… purple?! We understand that it must have been difficult to achieve the exact color, but it is obvious that the couple will welcome a baby girl into their home very soon.

That does not take away anything original and exciting from the method they chose for this. This original “gender reveal” did not take long to capture attention on social networks, becoming a viral phenomenon that left fans of dragon ball Worldwide. The creativity and dedication of this community of fans is a testament to the lasting impact that Akira Toriyama’s work has on popular culture.

Via: TikTok

Editor’s note: Well look, it seems incredible to me that people take their passions to these levels.