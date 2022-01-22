The Irish Times said two people carried the body of a man who appeared to be in his 60s to the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday. When the officials questioned them, they fled, leaving the body behind.

Irish police, Garda Siuchana, did not release details of the case but said they were investigating the circumstances of the “unexplained death of an elderly man” in the Carlow district.

The police also announced that they would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Irish Times reported that one of the two men came to inquire about collecting someone’s pension and was told that the recipient must be present. The newspaper reported that he returned with the help of one of his companions with the body of the pensioner.

Ken Mornan, Mayor of Carlo, said the reports shocked the townspeople.

He continued, “It is mind-boggling that anyone would do something like this. It’s hard to believe. It’s like a Hitchcock movie.”