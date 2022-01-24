Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes. – The first case of femicide reported in Aguascalientes for 2022, it happened on January 5 and, at that time, it caused an impact that the authorities declared “they did not know what he died of” because he did not present traces of violenceHowever, this Sunday they captured the two alleged femicides.

By way of context, a woman was found dead in the subdivision Cloisters of Loma Dorada in Aguascalientes capital, being investigated under gender perspective protocols, without the cause of death being clear as there were no signs of violence.

Derived from the investigations, it was learned of the responsibility in the crime of femicide against two people, one being police son ministerial already in retirement and another person, who are already in the prison of the state of central Mexico.

The State Prosecutor’s Office reported that the detained men are identified as Edward “N.” and Alberto Jesus “N.”who would have been responsible for the events that occurred on Calle 3ra Cerrada El Mirador, where they left their victim inside a wooden-covered cooler.

When the authorities were warned that a crime could have taken place in the place, the woman had already been dead for two to three days, while the neighbors reported that a truck was parked in front of the house in those days and then left.

After the passing of days, they decided to call the authorities who entered the farm, realizing that, inside a cooler and wrapped in plastic was the body of a lifeless woman with no signs of violence.

Now it is known that the woman, whose identity or particular characteristics were not disclosed, was strangled by one of the two subjects, without knowing more details of the femicide with which 2022 began in Aguascalientes.