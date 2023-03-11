Sonora.- In Nogales one of the leaders of a criminal group who has dedicated himself to extort and hit to taxi drivers.

The State Attorney General’s Office of Sonora confirmed the capture of Fernando Alejandro “N”., “El Nando”, second in the criminal structure of “El Chente”who extorted and punished taxi drivers with planks.

The FGJE highlights in a bulletin that “in a surgical operation and without firing a single shot, members of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) They executed the arrest warrant for the crimes of express kidnapping, qualified homicide and criminal association”.

The arrest of the defendant was achieved in coordination with troops from the 45th. Military Zone of the sedena and with the support of National Intelligence Center (CNI)of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection.

After the arrest of Vicente "N", alias "El Chente", Fernando Alejandro, "El Nando", allegedly had been in command of the practice of illegal acts such as extortion and other criminal acts, details the Sonoran Prosecutor's Office.