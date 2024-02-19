The security forces achieved capture of José Alberto 'N', known as “El Pícoro”leader of Tláhuac Cartel. This event took place on February 19 in the Mexico Citythanks to the intervention of elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC).

The Piccolo He is identified as the leader of a criminal group dedicated to looting, sale and distribution of narcoticsas well as the extortion of merchants in the Tláhuac mayor's office.

During the operation, More than three thousand doses of drugs, firearms, useful cartridges and vehicles were seized belonging to the criminal organization.

He arrest of El Pícoro occurred as a result of six searches carried out in different homes in the Iztacalco, Tláhuac and Xochimilco mayors. In total, 10 people were arrested, including several women, who were allegedly part of the criminal network led by El Pícoro.

The searched places They were placed under police protection to continue with the pertinent investigations, while the detainees were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry, which this instance will be in charge of determining your legal situation and carrying out the corresponding legal processes.