Madrid. A new image of Jupiter produced by the Very Large Array (VLA) telescope and mission Junein orbit around that planet, is the highest-resolution radio image ever made.

The complex and dynamic atmosphere of the planet changes rapidly. In order to study it at different depths, the scientific community combined data obtained with the VLA and observations made with instruments from the probe. June, of NASA, during its orbit around Jupiter.

In this way, data on the distribution of ammonia trace gases at different levels of the atmosphere were collected to determine their vertical structure. These observations have to be sharp enough to combine the long-wavelength data from the probe with the high-frequency resolution of the VLA to understand the vertical distribution of gas in the atmosphere.

The article is available on arXiv.