They capture the leader of the violent cartel Los Mezcales, ending their reign of terror in Colima and Michoacán, they were known for declaring war on the CJNG

Carlos Miguel “N”, also known as the “Abalone” o “El León”, has been captured on charges of qualified homicide and is designated as the undisputed leader of the criminal group known as “The Mezcales”.

The meticulous intelligence work carried out that allowed the arrest of this dangerous figure has been achieved without any human losses or innocent victims being recorded.

In a strategic and unprecedented operation, the Secretary of the Navy in collaboration with the Attorney General of the State of Colima and as well as that of Michoacan managed to apprehend one of the main generators of violence in the State. In this operation, prominent elements of the Colima State Police offered their support to ensure the success of the mission.

Governor Indira Vizcaíno Silva reported that Carlos Miguel "N" is identified as one of the leaders of the feared Los Mezcales cartel, also known as the Colima Cartel.

The arrest of this individual represents a severe blow to the criminal organization, especially after the previous arrests of Jose Bernabé, alias “La Vaca”, and his operator “El Cejón”, who held prominent roles in the group.

The Colima Independent Cartelnicknamed The Mezcales Due to its origin in the Mezcalito neighborhood, it became a growing threat in the region. This cell broke away from the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and served as his right arm. However, an internal dispute earlier this year led to the final separation between the groups. Narcomantas appeared throughout the city, revealing the alliance of “Los Mezcales” with the Northeast Cartel and the support of the Sinaloa Cartel.