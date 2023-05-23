When investigating the fentanyl poisoning of a male 10 months old, elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) they arrested the baby’s father in possession of 333 pills of the synthetic opioid, money and a knife.

Jesus Antonio “N.”43, was seized by agents of the Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJE) at 9:09 p.m., last Friday, May 19, in the streets of the Fundo Legal neighborhood, in the border city of walnut treesnorth of Sonora.

The investigating agents arrived outside the home of the 10-month-old victim and saw that the individual ran out meters away to try to escape, but was caught up and detained.

They seized 333 fentanyl pills, 350 pesos in bills of different denominations, and a pointed and edged hearth.

For possession of the synthetic drug, he was turned over to the Agent of the Public Ministry of the Federation of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

That same Friday, May 19, the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder, upon learning of the fentanyl poisoning of a 10-month-old boy who was being treated at a hospital in this border city.

Medical personnel managed to stabilize him and indicated that they found some synthetic drug pills in his diaper.