The Tampa Police (United States) reported this Monday, November 27, that in Maryland they captured a man who is suspected of stabbing to death a Colombian woman and her 14-year-old daughter last Sunday in the north of the city of Tampa.

The captured person was identified as Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 25, of Peruvian nationality, who now faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

How did the events occur?

The authorities arrived at 8:55 am on November 26 at the home, located in the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive.

“At the scene, the adult victim was pronounced dead. The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the Tampa Police Department said in its official report.

The Colombian, 30 years old, is Alejandra Cabrejo, who lived in the United States with her two daughtersaccording to a relative for the chain W Radio.

From what those close to her have learned, the woman would have had an argument with her romantic partner. She was in her apartment with one of her 15-year-old daughters when she was attacked.

“He looked for her again and stayed that night where she lived. The next day, in the morning, she left to get ready to go to work and was stabbed. (…) The girl went to look for her mother to see what was going on and, unfortunately, he also stabbed her,” said Daniel Molina, her cousin, for the station.

#NOW A double homicide investigation underway at The Lodge apartments in Tampa. We’re told a woman and a teenage girl were both stabbed. Suspect that is known to them is still at large. @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/RhR3VK5z0Q — Jennifer Kveglis FOX13 (@JenniferKveglis) November 26, 2023

He is detained preventively

Tampa Bay Times reported that Salazar is being held at a Maryland correctional facility awaiting transfer to Hillsborough County.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one, after their life was taken in such a tragic way, is unfathomable. During this difficult time, we will continue to provide support to the families of the victims involved,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement.

