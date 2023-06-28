Jesus Aurelio Ibarra Ramiroalias “El Comandante Aurelio”, presumed head of the Plaza del Sinaloa Cartel and “Los Chapitos”was detained by personnel from the State Public Security Secretariat in the municipality of Sonoyta, Sonora.

“Commander Aurelio”as he is known, was arrested last Monday at 4:50 p.m. local time (23:50 GMT), according to the National Registry of DetentionsHowever, until this Tuesday they released the news of their arrest.

According to the National Registry of Detentions, the alleged drug dealerwas surprised in a safe house in the La Botella neighborhood of the city of Sonoitain the state of sound, border with Arizona, United States.

It transpired that at the time of the arrest, his accomplices tried to rescue Ibarra Ramiro, However, in a security operation, the agents of the State Public Security Directorate managed to transfer them to the facilities of the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) in the municipality of Plutarco Elías Calles.

The subject is accused of being one of the leaders of “Los Chapitos”a faction led by the sons of Joaquin“El Chapo” Guzman, excapo of the Sinaloa Cartel, as reported by EFE.

“The Little Boys” They are among the most wanted criminals in the United States, which in April announced charges against four of Guzmán’s sons for trafficking fentanyl.

Aurelio Ibarra is one of the alleged cartel operators most important in the state of sonorous and is considered one of the main generators of violence in the area.

In the Upper Gulf of California region, where it operated, organized crime groups are engaged, in addition to the drug traffic, weapons and undocumented migrants, to the illegal trade in marine species such as the totoaba crop and the cannonball jellyfish, whose fishing began on Tuesday.

This last species is considered the new business of criminal groups in the region, who seek to control their fishmongers to take charge of the transfer of the species to Korea, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam and China, where there is a high demand for jellyfish for human consumption, the pharmaceutical and cosmetology industry.