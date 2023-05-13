The stratosphere It is a little-explored region, but a team of researchers from the Sandia National Laboratories in the United States has decided to take advantage of this situation to investigate further.

Through the use of solar-powered hot air balloons equipped with highly sensitive microphones, they have managed to record sounds which have no explanation for now.

Scientists, led by Daniel Bowman, have used microbarometers to record sounds in the stratosphere, which are capable of picking up a greater number of frequencies than conventional microphones.

By contrasting the data with the GPS from the balloons, it was possible to triangulate the origin of the sounds.

The recording of these sounds is surprising because there is less interference in the stratosphere, which allows for cleaner records.

In addition, at altitudes of approximately 22,000 meters, sounds have been recorded that are not possible to record in other parts of the atmosphere, such as the sound of sea waves, thunder, or sounds of human activity such as those of airplanes.

Despite having captured a large number of identifiable sounds, the researchers also stumbled upon other sounds that still do not have a clear origin.

According to Bowman, infrasound signals that have been recorded with a frequency of a few times per hour were found on some flights, but the source of those sounds is completely unknown.

Despite the mystery behind these sounds, the team led by Bowman are not obsessed with him. They have focused their research on the possible uses that could be given to his balloons.

For example, they could be used to study volcanic explosions and eruptions, or even to study the seismology of Venus, without having to land probes on its inhospitable surface.

In short, research conducted by Sandia National Laboratories has managed to record intriguing sounds in the stratosphere that do not yet have a clear explanation.

Despite this, the results obtained could have interesting applications for the study of other phenomena in remote regions of the Earth and the study of planets such as Venus.