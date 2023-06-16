They capture presumed members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) destroying surveillance cameras in boundaries of Jalisco and zacatecas.

With a series of videos, they reveal the moment in which the alleged members of the cartel of “the mencho” remove the cameras on a highway that connects both states.

The road runs from apulco, zacatecas until Teocaltiche, Jaliscowhere around 7:47 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, the moment in which the members of the criminal cell arrived at destroy the cameras.

According to a series of videos published by the media the broken chairit can be seen at least three escorted vans other two armored trucks.

Later, at 00:37 on Thursday, a man can be seen climbing a tower to presumably destroy the surveillance cameras.

In one of the videos, you can also see how they use stairs to reach the chambers and destroy them.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that this type of event has been captured, since the same thing happened in that area on August 24.

In addition, in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, various violent acts have been recorded in the last month, including allegedly the CJNG against the Sinaloa Cartel.