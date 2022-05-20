This is Jorge ‘N’, better known as ‘Magic Wheels’, a criminal who steals car parts.

His nickname corresponds to the fact that he is a person who moves in a wheelchair because he does not have a leg.

The arrest occurred in Mexico City, Mexico, after uA video camera will record him stealing the mirrors of a high-end vehicle. However, when he tried to make his escape, he fell out of his wheelchair and was unable to get up again.

According to the police report, he was found in these conditions by the owner of the Mercedes-Benz vehicle, who decided to take him to the respective authorities to start a case against him.

(You may be interested: Parents sue their son and daughter-in-law for not giving them a grandson).

Apparently, ‘Magic Wheels’ is already known in some places of the Benito Juárez delegation as a criminal looking for high-end cars to steal parts.

Besides, this would be his fifth arrest. In August 2021, he was also recorded on security cameras stealing mirrors from another car that was parked on the street, but he was released shortly after.

Currently, the Attorney General’s Office of the Mexican capital is beginning an investigation process against him.

More news

– Calling a man bald is sexual harassment, according to a UK court

– She left her job exhausted, but she didn’t know why; she found disorder

– Young man met girl online, traveled to see her, but she had a boyfriend

– Woman admits to having murdered three of her children with the help of her eldest son