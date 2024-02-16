Almost two years after murder of Kevin Yael, “The Jelly Boy”recently elements of the Municipal Police Tijuana they captured José “N” alias “El Moreno”, 32 years oldone of those involved in this crime.

José “N” alias “El Moreno” had been wanted since 2022 when he was allegedly accused of murdering “The Jelly Boy.” The adult was arrested last Thursday night after a shooting was reported on Ferrusquilla Street in the Lomas Taurinas neighborhood in Tijuana.

After the police arrived at the scene of the confrontation, they noticed the presence of two male people inside a vehicle; both were gunshot wounds.

One of the injured identified himself as José “N”, who had an arrest warrant after the murder of teenager Kevin Yael, better known as “El Niño de las Jelatinas”. The alleged perpetrator of the crime was taken to a hospital under police custody. After his recovery he was arrested.

It was September 2, 2022 when Kevin Yael disappeared in the Mineral de Santa Fe neighborhood in Tijuana, while making a video call with a friend, who reported that he heard someone ask the teenager why he was recording them and communication was subsequently lost.

Kevin was known to his neighbors and friends as “The Jelly Boy”since he dedicated himself to selling gelatin to help his parents get ahead.

According to reports from the authorities, Kevin Yael, was returning home after having accompanied his father to work. The minor walked through a dangerous area called “the Hot Springs” and it was there where he disappeared.