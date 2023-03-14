Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Elements of the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping (UECS) of Sonora and Sinaloa José Carmen and/or Juan Carmen “N” were captured in Nogales for allegedly illegal deprivation of liberty.

Said information was confirmed by the Sonoran and Sinaloan authorities through a joint statement. In it, they point out that thanks to the joint work they were able to arrest the subject, who is accused of the crime of aggravated kidnapping.

Both the elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) and those of the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) responded to the request for collaboration sent by the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office.

With the Security Coordination of the Sea of ​​Cortez Region, the suspect was located in the city of Nogales, where he allegedly fled to evade criminal proceedings for the illegal deprivation of a woman.