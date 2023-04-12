On Tuesday night, the Colombian Police detained Sergio Tarache Parra (21) while he was walking through the streets of Bogotá. This subject was wanted nationally and internationally for the femicide of 18-year-old Katherine Gómez.

She died after six days of fighting at the Loayza Hospital, after having suffered second and third degree burns in more than 60% of her body after being doused with fuel by Tarache Parra.

The execrable attack occurred on Saturday, March 18, at approximately 9:00 pm at an informal location in downtown Lima.

According to Latina Noticias, apparently a person would have recognized him and notified the authorities. The police proceeded with their intervention, while he refused to identify himself. However, while they were taking him to a police station, Tarache Parra would have mentioned his last name.

Through an audio that the Colombian police would have sent to the Peruvian National Police (PNP), a Colombian agent explains that Tarache Parra confessed to having committed a homicide in the country.

El Comercio police sources confirmed in the early hours of the morning that the fingerprints of the subject captured in Colombia and those identified in Peru as those of Tarache Parra matched. In other words, the femicide is the one who appears in the photos sent by the Colombian agents.

The General Consulate of Peru in Bogotá supports the efforts related to the capture of Sergio Tarache Parra today in the Colombian capital, a femicide syndicate with a red alert from Interpol issued from our country. – Chancellery Peru 🇵🇪 (@CancilleriaPeru) April 12, 2023

Cinthya Machare, mother of Katherine Gómez, confirmed to El Comercio that Tarache Parra had been captured, according to information that the PNP itself had given her.

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry of Peru announced through the social network Twitter that the Consulate General of Peru in Bogotá supports the efforts related to the capture of Tarache Parra.

Katherine Gomez suffered burns on 60 percent of her body. Photo: EL COMERCIO (Peru) / GDA

In the footsteps of Tariche Parra

The last thing that was known about the case was the intervention on the mother of the feminicide, Tatiana Tarache Parra, on a street in downtown Lima. In the video, he is seen answering questions. carried out by the head of the Dirincri Homicide Investigation Division, Colonel PNP Víctor Revoredo Farfán.

During the interview, the woman acknowledged that she had not had communication with her son Sergio Tarache Parra for a month. “Last time I saw him, uh… he was sitting eating an empanada near the house,” she said. Besides, He acknowledged that his son “had drug problems.”

Initially, the police hypothesis pointed out that the feminicide of Katherine Gómez was protected by an organization that is dedicated to the collection of quotas on Óscar R. Benavides Avenue, since the subject was dedicated to filling minibuses on that avenue. However, until a few days ago the whereabouts of Tarache Parra were not known with certainty.

Days ago, in conversation with El Comercio, the victim’s mother, Cinthya Machare, narrated how her family had to act as the main investigative group in the case of her daughter. after the femicide fled with total impunity from the crime scene without being persecuted as this newspaper demonstrated through video surveillance captures in the area.

Tarache ran along Colonial Avenue in the direction of Callao, then turned at the Ascope strip and would have taken a route to reach the district of San Martín de Porres.

Cinthya’s uncle, a retired police officer, found out about Tarache Parra’s data and learned, through sources close to the perpetrator’s circle, that he was going to attend a disco in SMP after carrying out the attack. That night he went to the premises, managed to identify him and asked the PNP for support to carry out an operation.

As narrated by Machare, members of the shortlist group came to the disco to look for Tarache Parra. They remained there until approximately 5:00 am “The police carried out an operation because my uncle went and asked for reinforcements. They provided him with seven terna police officers, ”he said.

The retired policeman’s plan was to capture the femicide, but he did not succeed and he was only able to intervene with two of his friends to take them to the nearest police station to give their statement on the facts. Both people, according to what Katherine’s mother declared, accepted having witnessed the event.

Sergio Tarache Parra, a subject accused of burning his ex-partner, Katherine Gómez, alive, was arrested in Colombia. He was included in the Bounty Program and was offered S/50,000 for information leading to his capture. In a few hours he will be brought to Peru to be tried. pic.twitter.com/KlWQQHc2yT — Ministry of the Interior 🇵🇪 (@MininterPeru) April 12, 2023

She also denounced that the group of policemen withdrew very early, before the people left the club. “If it was supposed to be an operation, it was for them to stay. Why did they leave just when the party ended?” Katherine’s mother declared in an interview with El Comercio a few days ago.

The delays during that intervention were not the only ones. She and her family had to wait five days for the arrest warrant for Sergio Tarache Parra to be issued, one more for it to be officially announced, twelve for his impediment to leave the country, and 24 for him to be captured internationally.

It is expected that in the next few hours the PNP of information on the proceedings that will be carried out in order to bring the femicide to justice of the young chalaca who was burned alive in the center of Lima.

