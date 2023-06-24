This Friday, June 23, was held in Barcelona the wedding Gerard Piqué’s brother with his longtime girlfriend, Marc Pique and Maria Valls.

Despite the fact that the union of the couple should have been the most applauded, it was Piqué and the woman with whom he cheated on Shakira, Clara Chiawho stole the reflectors of the media.

The ceremony was held at the Barcelonain Barcelona, ​​where the family of the couple met to applaud the love of the businessman’s brother with the love of his life, although many expected that the children of ShakiraSasha and Milan, also attended the event.

According to information fromHELLO!‘, the religious ceremony began at 6:00 p.m. in the parish of San Vicenç de Montalt, the place where the couple swore to God their eternal love.

It was at the exit of the ceremony where the former soccer player was caught with his girlfriend leaving the church very happy and holding hands.

Despite the fact that Clara Chía came out wearing sunglasses, you could tell that she was very happy, just like Piqué.

The 36-year-old Catalan turned heads as he modeled a handsome navy blue suit, white shirt and matching tie, while the young PR man wore a green dress and open-toed sneakers.

