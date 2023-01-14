Spain.- The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderonwas caught performing a song by Vicente Fernandez accompanied by a mariachi at an event held in Spain, the country from which he obtained a residence permit.

Through social networks, a video was released where Felipe Calderón took a “dove” of “They shoot me on Tuesday”, a song originally performed by Vicente Fernández, one of the greatest exponents of the ranchera musican.

According to some media, Calderon Hinojosa he participated in an event of the Alicante Regatta Club, where he took advantage of the presence of a mariachi to sing to those present.

The former president was invited to the sporting event to present the Viva México de Veleros team that will participate in the Volvo Ocean Race 2023.

“On Tuesday they shoot me

At 6 am.

For believing in eternal God

And in the great Guadalupana.

They found me a print

Of Jesus in the hat.

that’s why they sentenced me

Because I am a cristero”, the expanista was heard singing.

“Goodbye mountains of Jalisco,

Michoacan and Guanajuato.

where i fought the government

That he always ran away,” the former Michoacan president sang with impetus.

At the end of his performance, the attendees began to applaud shouting “President, President!”.