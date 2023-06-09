Sergio N, aka “El Yey”, was captured in Celaya, Guanajuato. The Yey is designated as lieutenant of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who had an arrest warrant for the crime of qualified homicide.

After several operations, the arrest of The Yey, who was seized with doses of drugs, weapons, chargers and cartridges, as well as communication equipment.

Simultaneously, it was search in another building where he was arrested Jose Juan “N”. Marijuana plants, green and dry grass, as well as wrappers of a granulated substance were also found at the site.

The authorities also found a vehicle, doses of drugs and Diazepan strips in another property, while doses of possible cocaine and even a telescopic sight for a long weapon, checks and other objects were found in another house.

Finally, the authorities announced the arrest of two other armed subjects who were surprised by the authorities when they were carrying out surveillance work.

The statement from the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office on the arrest of El Yey

After obtaining information from drug sales and transfer reports, the Criminal Investigation Agency led various operations in 4 colonies of the city of celaya, as well as in the community of San Ramón, in Apaseo el Grandewhich made it possible to secure hundreds of doses of drugs, weapons, chargers, useful cartridges, communication devices and the arrest of four subjects, one of them with a valid arrest warrant for the crime of qualified homicide.

Criminal Investigation Agents under the leadership of the Public Ministry, they carried out various searches in the San Antonio neighborhood, where instruments and objects of crime were seized, mainly drugs known as “crystal” and detained Sergio “N”, aka “El Yey”who has an arrest warrant in force for the crime of qualified homicide, to the detriment of José Alejandro “N”.

Simultaneously, in the same neighborhood, another property was searched where wrappers with granulated substance, marijuana plants, green and dry grass, and metal pipes were seized, and a subject identified as Jose Juan "N".

In a building of the Land and Freedom colonyelements of the AIC located packages of granulated substance, while in a building in the Álamos neighborhood, a vehicle, doses of drugs and strips of medicine called Diazepan were seized.

Another search was carried out at a home in the second Frizzy Fractionwhere white powder was seized with the characteristics of the drug known as cocaine, a telescopic sight for a long weapon, bank checks, among other objects subject to investigation.

In the town of San Ramón, with the support of elements of the State Public Security Forces (FSPE), they were seized Dante “N”, 24 years olda native of Celaya and Edgar “N” 34-year-old, residing in this town, who were surprised next to a Toyota-brand truck, while carrying out surveillance work, carrying long weapons.