Hermosillo, Sonora.- Luis Carlos “N”, alias “El Wero Revolver” was apprehended by elements of the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC) when completing five arrest warrants for his probable responsibility in crimes of robberies with violence against convenience stores, that were committed in different sectors of Hermosillo, and one more for rustling in Guaymas.

He subject appears in at least 28 research folders for robberies against convenience stores and other businesses serving the public, of which five have already been prosecuted after their capture by ministerial agents on February 24; In each case the same mode of operation was established.

Investigation acts, such as the review of video images, determined that “El Wero Revolver” used to arrive between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. by motorcycle or vehicle; Later, he left the vehicle parked half a block from the businesses, upon entering the establishment, he threatened the managers with a firearm.

The loss caused in Oxxo stores amounts to at least 91 thousand 505 pesosin addition to 35 thousand pesos in a supermarket located in the La Campiña neighborhood, in Hermosillo, and another in 4 thousand pesos in a tortilla shop in Los Arroyos; In some of these cases, investigations against the subject remain ongoing.

Furthermore, to Luis Carlos “N” had an arrest warrant issued for his probable participation in the crime of cattle rustling to the detriment of a man of withheld identity, registered in March 2023 on a ranch located in the Guaymas area, which consisted of the theft of bovine calves.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) continues with the investigations of the cases to be able to prosecute all cases and thus obtain exemplary sentences. This guarantees the right of access to justice for those affected.