Guadalajara Jalisco. – After announcing that three Atlas fans were arrested for its probable participation in acts of violence that were experienced last March 5 in the Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, this Wednesday afternoon the arrest of another person was announced, adding four.

According to the State Attorney’s Office (FE), the fourth arrest warrant was carried out in coordination with members of the Querétaro State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), this, as with the first three, when came to the state to arrest those responsible.

Last Monday, Querétaro authorities sent the State Prosecutor’s Office a collaboration with the purpose of completing four arrest warrants issued by a control judge for the same number of people since there was information that they lived in Jalisco.

We recommend you read:

Forbidden to masturbate in bathrooms of the UdeG in Jalisco?

You can’t confront criminals with hugs: Enrique Alfaro, in Michoacán

Due to violence, Mazamitla would cease to be a Magical Town

For this reason, since Tuesday, an operation has been implemented in various points of the Guadalajara metropolitan area in order to locate the four people and complete the injunctions.

On the afternoon of May 17, ministerial personnel from the State Prosecutor’s Office managed to locate three of these people, who had already been placed at the disposal of the Queretaro authorities.

Giving continuity to the works, this wednesday morning it was possible to obtain data on the location of the fourth person included in the collaboration request identified as Juan Alvaro M., 35 years oldTherefore, the order was complied with.

Once the corresponding protocols are exhausted, the detainee will be placed at the disposal of the jurisdictional body of Querétaro.

It will be the authorities of the aforementioned entity who will be reporting at the time the progress in the following procedural stages.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office will maintain a permanent collaboration with the authorities of said State with the purpose of clarify the events that occurred during the development of the sporting event.