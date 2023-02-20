They capture an alligator of more than a meter in a New York park, how did it get there?

Workers at the Prospect Park park in Brooklyn (New York) captured this Sunday an alligator more than a meter long that was swimming in a pond on the premises, the local press reported this Sunday.

Meghan Lalor, a representative for the Parks Department, told the local newspaper ‘New York Post’ that the reptile was probably a pet whose owner decided to release it into public waters.

“Fortunately, no one was injured and the animal is being evaluated.Lalor added.

Suffered a cold stroke, as it is native to hot and tropical climates

The alligator was seen floating in a park pond early in the morning and, after being captured, was taken to the New York Animal Care Center.

The inhabitants of the sector were stunned, as reported by the local newspaper mentioned above. Children and the elderly usually hang out in the park, as well as people who are fond of fishing who may have come across the animal by accidentally hooking it.

Lalor explained that the animal possibly suffered “a cold snap, as it is native to warm, tropical climates” and thanked the city’s Park Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers for “capture and transport“to the reptile.

According to ‘New York Post’, the patrol usually responds to approximately 500 reports a year in the city concerning cases of animals outside their natural habitat and similar cases.

*With information from EFE