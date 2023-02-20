They capture an alligator of more than a meter in a New York park, how did it get there?

Workers at the Prospect Park park in Brooklyn (New York) captured this Sunday an alligator over a meter long that was swimming in a pond in the compoundas reported this Sunday by the local press.

Meghan Lalor, representative of the Parks Department, told the local newspaper ‘New York Post’ that the reptile was likely a pet whose owner decided to release it into public waters.

“Fortunately, no one was injured and the animal is being evaluated.Lalor added.

The alligator was seen floating in a park pond early in the morning and, after being captured, was taken to the New York Animal Care Center.

Suffered a cold stroke, as it is native to hot and tropical climates

The inhabitants of the sector were stunned, as reported by the local newspaper mentioned above. In the park children and the elderly usually socializein addition to people who are fond of fishing who may have come across the animal by accidentally hooking it.

Lalor explained that the animal possibly suffered “a cold snap, as it is native to warm, tropical climates” and thanked the city’s Park Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers for “capture and transport“to the reptile.

According to the ‘New York Post’, the patrol usually responds to approximately 500 reports a year in the city, all of them concerning animals outside their natural habitat and similar cases.

*With information from EFE