Juarez City.- For violently assaulting the driver of a rental car (Didi), police officers arrested Dylan Azael JS, 21, on Thursday afternoon, reported Lluvia Torres Rey, in charge of the Social Communication area of ​​the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM). .

Police carried out prevention and surveillance tasks in the Parajes del Sur subdivision, where they were intercepted by a man aboard a blue Nissan Versa vehicle, model 2015, who reported that moments before two passengers threatened him with a knife at the end of their trip. , stripping him of his valuable belongings, and then running away.

With the data obtained, search actions were implemented, locating meters later on Refugio de la Libertad and Paseo de Patria streets, a subject who met the characteristics, for which he was approached and a knife and a wallet, property of the victim, so when he was fully identified, they proceeded to arrest him.