They capture alleged members of a network dedicated to love scams in Indonesia

A total of 88 Chinese were detained in Indonesia as suspected of being part of a network of internet love scams that blackmailed hundreds of people in China, police said Wednesday.

With information from their Chinese counterparts, lIndonesian police detained 83 men and five women on Tuesday at an industrial estate in the city of Batam, in the Riau Islands province.

“We are investigating whether there are any Indonesians among the victims. If there are none, the scammers will be deported immediately,” said Zahwani Pandra Arsyad, a spokesman for the Riau Islands police.

The alleged scammers seduced their victims during video calls that were recorded and then blackmailed them, under threat of disseminating the videos, which contained images of a sexual nature, on social networks.



AFP

