A woman was caught at Ben Gurion International Airport, the largest in Israel, located near the city of Lod, 15 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv, trying to smuggle dozens of snakes and other reptiles, including a dangerous anaconda, one of the largest constrictor snake species in the worldthe Israel Police said in a statement.

The woman, in her 30s, was stopped and arrested early last week with a suitcase filled with socks and cloth bags containing more than 70 reptiles, among which officers found snakes, lizards and turtles.

The capture of the woman occurred after an undercover operation by the authorities, who began to follow her as soon as she landed in Israel and approached her once she had collected her luggage. The operation was recorded on security cameras.

יחידת הבילוש מרחב נתב”ג עצרה השבוע תושבת רמת גן בחשד להברחת עשרות ז וחלים ארצה, בהם – נחשי חנק מסוכנים מסוג אנקונדה. pic.twitter.com/j7hdRSnbqC — חדשות הסקופים. (@haskupim) June 1, 2023

In addition to illegally taking these repites, the woman is also suspected of violating animal welfare laws, according to authorities.

Regarding the most striking finding, that of the anaconda, the police did not specify what species of anaconda they found. However, some versions suggest that it would be a green anaconda, which can grow to more than five meters in length.

Following the woman’s capture, officers handed over the animals found in her suitcase to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING