Madrid. Combined observations from the telescopes Askap Y Parkes, in Australia, have made it possible to study in the greatest detail to date a wide section of the galactic plane of the Milky Way.

As part of the study Pegasus, a group of radio astronomers led by the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics used Parkes to “photograph” a large portion of the disk of our galaxy, about 6-7 degrees or 12-14 full moons. This image was combined with another produced with Askap for the EMU project directed by the Macquarie University of Australia, obtaining an image of amazing quality.

The image shows a region with widespread emission associated with hydrogen gas filling the space between stars, dying celestial bodies called supernova remnants, and hot bubbles of ionized hydrogen gas associated with star birth. The stars are not visible, since the light contains minimal radio emission. This view of our galaxy shows details of the birth and death of stars only visible to radio telescopes.

The data will help map the magnetic forces within our Milky Way Galaxy and allow us to study the history of magnetic forces in the universe.

Pegasus intends to use Parkes to map the entire southern sky at 700-1440 megahertz with about 2,100 hours of observation. The project has just completed the pilot analyzes and intends to cover the entire southern sky in the next two years.

Stars, dust and gas clouds

polls like Pegasus they observe the entire sky, including the galactic plane, where the solar system resides: it contains numerous stars, dust and gas clouds, as well as a significant amount of dark matter. Studying the equator of the Milky Way has always been an essential goal for radio astronomers. However, the diffuse emission from the galaxy makes it difficult to obtain artifact-free images.

The image quality of this first observation is superb. Andrew Hopkins, director of the EMU project, from Macquarie University, in a statement explained: “The final results will be an unprecedented view of almost the entire Milky Way, about a hundred times larger than this initial image, but reaching the same level of detail. and sensitivity”.