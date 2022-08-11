A popular social network model onlyfans She was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her partner in a luxurious apartment in Miami (Florida) last April, a crime that authorities described this Thursday as “domestic violence.”

(You may be interested in: Diego Bertie: the actor’s niece asks that they respect his duel)

Courtney Clenney26, and a model of the aforementioned social network, which requires followers of each profile to pay a monthly fee to view its content, allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a kitchen knife after a stormy argument that day .

(Also read: Jennifer Grey: the nose job ruined her career in Hollywood)

(Don’t stop reading: Gustavo Cerati would be 63 years old: new album in concert celebrates his legacy)

At a press conference in Miami, the state attorney for the county of Miami-Dade, Katherine Fernandez Rundleconfirmed the arrest and filing of criminal charges against Clenney as “suspect in the murder” of Christian Obumselihis partner for two years.

A sentimental relationship, Fernandez stressed, “violent and toxic for two years that should not have ended in a tragedy with Obumseli as a victim of domestic violence.”

The Hawaii Police Department provided a photo of Courtney Clenney following her arrest. Photo: Taken from the Hawaii Police website

The prosecutor ordered at the conference the projection of a video from last February, prior to the murder, in which the model is seen wearing pajama pants and a top repeatedly hitting her partner inside an elevator with enormous aggressiveness.

Fernandez described the couple’s romance as “extremely tempestuous” at a conference where she was flanked by the victim’s brother and cousin.

Clenney allegedly plunged a kitchen knife 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters) into Obumseli’s chest during an argument on April 3, piercing his subclavian artery. what caused his death.

In a call Clenney made to 911, Obumseli can be heard saying he is dying, Rundle said.

Clenney is also heard saying, “I’m sorry, baby,'” according to an arrest affidavit collected by local and national media.

(We recommend you read: Johnny Depp: first photograph as Louis XV in ‘Jeanne Du barry’ after trial)

Clenney, an “influencer” known as Courtney Tailor on social media, she was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

Your defense attorney in Miami, Frank Prietoinformed the newspaper that his client was in Hawaii for treatment of substance abuse rehabilitation and that he has post-traumatic stress disorder. According to him, Clenney killed Obumseli in self-defense.

“I am completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to hand her over if she was charged,” Prieto said. “We hope to clear her name in court,” she said.

Summary agencies