Luisa Espinoza, a model from the adult content platform Only Fans, will have to respond to the Ecuadorian authorities after being charged with the crime of child pornography. Thousands of videos are part of the probative material for which in a joint operation the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office detained her along with two other people.

In the four raids carried out, they found electronic devices with 10,000 explicit videos of children and adolescents in sexual acts, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The name of the 26-year-old girl has carried a series of controversies since she rose as a public figure. At first, she was a member of the technocumbia music group Alta Tension and, later, she was part of television programs.

It was the subject of conversation on social networks when an intimate video was leaked next to the ‘youtuber’ Felipe ‘Loco’ Crespo. They both drifted apart, but she gained popularity on the Only Fans platform with explicit content. Espinoza said that, thanks to her work, she earned more than 10,000 dollars a month (about 48 million Colombian pesos).

Why is Luisa Espinoza accused of child pornography?



The case originated from a video that Espinoza uploaded to the internet in December 2022, in which he appeared on the outskirts of a school in Guayaquil, the capital of Ecuador, giving sweets to various children in exchange for having her breasts touched.

Due to the widespread rejection, the young woman – who has 500,000 followers on the Instagram network – tried to justify herself by assuring that today’s youth did worse things, like smoking.

“We asked the guys before recording and told them that we were going to cover their faces. They said yes. I calculated them about 16-17 years. (…) I didn’t do something right, I didn’t do something right, ”he expressed to the local newspaper Extra.

After the raid and arrest on February 28, the authorities accuse her of being part of a child pornography gang. Apparently, they contacted minors, earned their trust and took them to different homes to record the material.

“We don’t know if they were offered a payment, but they were captured through social networks,” said Jorge Borja, National Deputy Director of Investigation against Gender Violence of the Ecuadorian Police.

According to investigations, the woman along with two other people who had also ventured into the networks – Idris Mina and ‘Yiiocompitaa’ – sent explicit videos through electronic channels. By tracing the origin, the houses where they apparently stayed were located.

#ATTENTION | #Guayas: this morning, the Judge of Flagrancy accepted the request for #FiscalíaEc and ordered preventive detention for Luisa Stefanía EP, Ydris Ivonne MC and Samuel Ch. V. for alleged commercialization of pornography with the use of children and adolescents. pic.twitter.com/WLwQ2FoTBi – Ecuador Prosecutor (@FiscaliaEcuador) March 1, 2023

The Integral Penal Code of Ecuador establishes a sentence of 13 to 16 years in prison for the crime of child pornography. Meanwhile, the woman and the other two subjects were sent to jail as a preventive measure while the judicial process progresses.

