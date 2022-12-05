On December 3, at 2:00 am, in Mexico Citya harassment case was filed, which ended with an arrest.

According to local media, It all started when the 31-year-old victim heard noises in the back of his house that indicated that someone unknown had entered it.which is why he went to his window and saw something he never imagined: a man was smelling her underwear.

Faced with the outrageous case, the woman called 911 to inform the authorities about what was happening.

The police managed to capture the man, who was also carrying a 25-centimeter-long knife.as assured by the Municipal Public Security Directorate in Hermosillo, Mexico, to the local newspaper ‘El Excelsior’.

The man was identified as Carlos Anibal and is 30 years old.

Because of this, the 30-year-old man known as Carlos Anibal He was arrested by the authorities under the crimes of trespassing and possession of a prohibited weapon in its knife modality.

According to the same newspaper, this weekend Carlos Anibal will be presented before a qualifying judge to determine the place where he will pay his sentence and the time in which he will remain in jail.

However, according to the Mexican portal ‘Dexia Abogados’, the perpetrator can be referred to the Public Ministry of the Common Jurisdiction and pay from six months to three years in prison for the two crimes for which he was accused.

