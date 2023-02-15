The Spanish Ministry of the Interior reported that in a joint operation between the Civil Guard, the Police and Customs Surveillance of Spain, a stowaway who had boarded a ship in Colombia was arrested with 109 kilos of cocaine.

According to what was reported by the EFE agency, the arrest of the stowaway occurred in the Spanish city of Algeciras, an important merchandise port.

According to the investigation, the stowaway would have accessed the freighter when it was leaving Colombia, climbing the mooring ropes and introducing bundles of cocaine helped by several people whose identity is being investigated.

The information from EFE adds that the stowaway is accused of transporting four bales with 99 packages of cocaine, weighing 109 kilos, in the anchor compartment of a ship that was going from Colombia to Turkey.

The operation began when, through international cooperation mechanisms, the agents received information from the Greek authorities of the presence of a person on board a merchant ship, inside a cabin that is difficult to access, in the anchor area, with indications of transporting drugs.

The merchant had set a reduction in gear in the area of ​​the Strait of Gibraltar, in which Algeciras is located, for fuel supply, at which time the Spanish authorities verified the veracity of this information.

Once the ship was intercepted and docked, a man was located in the anchor compartment and with him the bundles with cocaine, for which he was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health.

The agents detected geolocation devices attached to the bales, to be thrown into the sea and picked up in Spanish waters by other members of a criminal organization, according to a statement from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

*With information from the EFE agency

