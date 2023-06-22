The Police captured in Chicago, United States a 32-year-old man who sexually abused minors in Medellínto later force them to tattoo his name on their forearm.

According to the authorities, the citizen identified as Haven Edwardantione Cates, is accused of abusing at least three young people between the ages of 15 and 16.

The operation took place after several months of monitoring by the Directorate of Protection and Special Services of the National Police (Dipro) in collaboration with the authorities of said country.

As reported by Colonel Juan Pablo Cubides in the middle RCN, Despite the fact that three victims were identified, the investigation is still ongoing.

“In addition, we continue in the investigation, taking into account that it registers 36 entries (to Colombia),” he explained, later emphasizing that everything had happened thanks to the cooperation of the United States Police.

He tattooed his victims

In blue ink, the minors carry the word “Haven” on their forearms. The attacker apparently he forced his victims to tattoo his name after abusing them. If they didn’t, I didn’t pay them.

Now, the man will have to respond before a Chicago court for sexual crimes and in Colombia he will be accused of sexual exploitation of minors.

