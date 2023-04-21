According to the report from the Peruvian authorities, this man disguised himself as a student from the educational center and hid inside the women’s bathroom, presumably to record the girls who came to this space.

The man he took advantage of his short stature and got the corresponding clothes to “go unnoticed”However, it was discovered by the deputy director of the institution who entered the bathrooms and noticed the situation.

After notifying the corresponding authorities, the man was captured by the police of that country, but when he was taken out of the school, some parents tried to attack him.

This man was identified as Walter Cesar Solis Calero, 42 years oldthe case was left in the hands of a prosecutor from the Public Ministry who will carry out the investigations into what this man intended.

Commander Erick Acosta of the Huancayo police station, Peru told local media:

“This is a very complex situation and what is wanted is to establish criminal responsibility […] He would be involved in crimes against personal privacy, against modesty because he was seen leaving the girls’ toilets.

This man was captured and made available to the authorities, the parents ask that he not be released: “We are already afraid that our girls go to school, if they have not noticed when he entered dressed in the yamper, the characteristic jacket of the institution. The police have detained a father of a family and it is not fair, we want him to be released,” said one of the guardians.

