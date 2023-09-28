This Wednesday, detectives from the Investigative Police of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City arrested Carlos Alexis ‘N’, accused of being the alleged femicide of his sister Naomi, a 12-year-old girl.

The event occurred inside his home in the Agrícola Metropolitana neighborhood, Tláhuac, after the victim’s mother, Patricia, had been absent since the previous night.

According to the investigation folder, Patricia had left her two children, the result of different marriages, at home, and only Carlos Alexis and she had copies of the keys to the home. Upon discovering the body of her youngest in her bed, with obvious signs of violence and tied with her brother’s belt, the mother alerted the authorities around 6 in the morning.

They capture a man who would have killed his 12-year-old sister.

In addition, it was learned that Carlos Alexis ‘N’ consumed drugs and, On the day of the crime, he played music at high volume to prevent anyone from noticing what was happening. The FGJ officially confirmed the arrest of the suspect in possession of illegal substances.

Minutes after carrying out several procedures at the crime scene, Investigative Police agents located Carlos Alexis “N” in the streets of the La Loma neighborhood, where possible drugs were also found. The individual was handed over to the Public Ministry of the Central Strategic Investigation Prosecutor’s Office.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from El Universal, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.