Tijuana Baja California.- Agents of the Tijuana Municipal Police they achieved the capture of seven individuals generating violence who carried long and short weapons, as well as a cardboard with a threatening message, among the arrested one was found who has an active arrest warrant for kidnapping and two minors under 17.

The foregoing was given in response to a timely report to the emergency lines, in which notice was given of a group of people who were armed around a wagon-type Nissan Xterra vehicle, on the outskirts of a home in the Camino Verde neighborhood .

Upon arrival, the officers observed that the subjects They entered the home and one of them was carrying a weapon, so they deployed an operation to secure them, being identified as 35-year-old Kevin "N"; Erick "N" of 28 years; Edgar "N" of 28 years; Brayan "N" of 20 years; 17-year-old Brandon "N"; 17-year-old Edy Roberto "N" and Efraín "N" alias "Pedro Sandoval Rodríguez" and 35-year-old "el gato o junior", who has an active arrest warrant against them for the crime of kidnapping.

When carrying out a precautionary review of the vehicle they were surrounding, a cardboard with threats was found, a rifle-type firearm, two pistol-type firearms and a prop weapon; as well as 78 useful cartridges.