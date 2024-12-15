The trafficker used sophisticated techniques to import the drugs and the National Police discovered him hidden in the Alicante municipality of Moraira.

Agents of the National Police They have arrested a man in the Alicante municipality of Moraira fugitive that had introduced four tons of high purity cocaine in the Netherlands through front companies and other sophisticated tricks to avoid being caught.

The arrested person, 43 years old, was subject to a European Arrest Warrant for Extradition (OEDE) issued by the authorities of this country since last April, for crimes of drug trafficking and criminal organization.

According to the arrest warrant, the drug trafficker used “sophisticated methods” of concealment and numerous routes. screen companies that assigned shipments and receipts of merchandise. Given these crimes, committed in 2020, the arrested person faces a sentence of six years in prison, as specified by the Police Headquarters in a statement.

The agents located in the town of Moraira the fugitive and, after establishing a surveillance device, his arrest was carried out.









The detainee, of Dutch nationality, has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Investigation of the National Court, body in charge of carrying out the procedures for subsequent extradition.