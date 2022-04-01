They capture a father who kept his son’s body for 4 years in the kitchen

In Texas, United States, A 67-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having the skeletal remains of his dead son in his kitchen.

According to the authorities, the man confessed that these belonged to his son, who died in 2018.

Police broke into the home of the man, identified as David McMichael, because a concerned citizen called for a wellness check to be conducted at the home, authorities said in a news release.



Arriving at the home, officers found a body in her kitchen, possibly belonging to her son Jason McMichael.

(Keep reading: Traffic accidents in the US register their highest numbers in 60 years.)

To confirm that the remains do belong to his firstborn, the body was sent to Dallas for further investigation.

David McMichael was arrested and transported to the Bi-State Jail, where he remains in custody, according to authorities.

(Le not stop reading: The people who live in a building that can only be entered through a tunnel).

The man was accused of abusing a corpse. In addition, an investigation will be carried out to find out if Jason was murdered or died of natural causes and it will be investigated why the man kept the body in the kitchen.

More news

– Who was the boy who died in a park attraction in Orlando, Florida

– A man is sentenced in the US for requesting sadistic videos from a woman in Venezuela

– Police killed two freighters who had assaulted a young woman

– Do you want to live in another city? These territories pay you to reside there

Trends WEATHER