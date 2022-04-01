Friday, April 1, 2022
They capture a father who kept his son’s body for 4 years in the kitchen

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2022
in World
They capture a father who kept his son's body for 4 years in the kitchen

David McMichael, 67, was arrested.

Photo:

Bowie County Sheriff

David McMichael, 67, was arrested.

Inquiries will be made to determine if your child died naturally or was murdered.

In Texas, United States, A 67-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having the skeletal remains of his dead son in his kitchen.

According to the authorities, the man confessed that these belonged to his son, who died in 2018.

Police broke into the home of the man, identified as David McMichael, because a concerned citizen called for a wellness check to be conducted at the home, authorities said in a news release.

Arriving at the home, officers found a body in her kitchen, possibly belonging to her son Jason McMichael.

(Keep reading: Traffic accidents in the US register their highest numbers in 60 years.)

To confirm that the remains do belong to his firstborn, the body was sent to Dallas for further investigation.

David McMichael was arrested and transported to the Bi-State Jail, where he remains in custody, according to authorities.

(Le not stop reading: The people who live in a building that can only be entered through a tunnel).

The man was accused of abusing a corpse. In addition, an investigation will be carried out to find out if Jason was murdered or died of natural causes and it will be investigated why the man kept the body in the kitchen.

