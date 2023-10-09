Monday, October 9, 2023, 8:45 p.m.



Updated 9:00 p.m.

The Police have captured a man in Orihuela who was fleeing after running over a 40-year-old woman. The victim, according to eyewitnesses, was crossing a zebra crossing on Avenida Duke de Tamames, near La Lonja, when she was surprised by the vehicle that hit her.

The driver, according to police sources consulted, fled through the streets of the urban area to Rabaloche, scaring passers-by due to the high speed at which he was traveling and “causing damage.”

Heading down Francisco Díe Street, already in a straight line in the direction of the Capuchinos neighborhood and the N-340, the escapee ran into an obstacle that he did not expect. The car, already pursued from a distance by a Local Police patrol, ended up crashing into the fence that has provisionally surrounded the Rubalcava Palace since last Friday.

The impact gave the officers the perfect time to intercept the driver, who was arrested and taken to the police station. The victim, for his part, was assisted ‘on site’ by Samur doctors and rushed to the Vega Baja hospital. Her situation is serious, “with great affection in the lower extremities,” they detail.

Apparently, the same sources indicate, the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.