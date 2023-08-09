In an operation carried out by the Spanish National Police, A couple made up of a man and a woman was arrested for illegally marketing medicines for “home abortions.”

The individuals operated through social networks and internet ad portals, promoting the illicit supply of these pharmaceutical products.

According to the authorities, the man involved acquired a total of 166 medical prescriptions for the drug in question, which he later sold illegally, with the backing and support of his partner in this illegal activity.

The investigation was triggered by an anonymous complaint made by email to an address that is under the administration of the Cybercrime Unit of the National Police. from the Spanish country This communication alerted to the existence of online advertisements that offered a medication for abortifacient purposes.

The couple illegally marketed medication to perform "abortions at home."

After carrying out a series of procedures, the agents verified the presence of numerous similar publications on various web portals and social media platforms. In these ads, a profile name was used that coincided with the original name of the drug, making the offer appear more authentic.

In addition to providing contact information in the form of phone numbers and emails, the active ingredient in the drug in question was found to be misoprostol, a compound used in gastric treatment that can also induce abortion as a side effect.

falsification of prescriptions

As the investigation progressed, authorities received another warning, this time from a pharmacist, who detected a forged doctor’s signature on one of the prescriptions submitted.

After a thorough review, the agents identified that the alleged offender’s file contained 166 files that included prescriptions from the Social Institute of the Armed Forces (Isfas) related to the drug, which were then sold illegally.

After the complaint and the investigation work, the suspect took precautionary measures, including closing their social media profiles and changing their contact numbers.

However, new inquiries allowed the troops to verify that both he and his accomplice continued with their operations through new telephone numbers and profiles for future transactions.

The agents specialized in cybercrime managed to demonstrate that the person investigated had apparently forged a doctor’s signature on 66 of the medical prescriptions and that he distributed the products through parcel companies, reaching hundreds of buyers in different parts of Spain. To avoid arousing suspicion, he obtained his medications from multiple local pharmacies.

The couple were arrested in the town of Ferrol, Spain, and are now facing various charges, including crimes against public health, collaboration in the abortion procedure, document falsification and fraud.

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on an article by Europa Press, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.