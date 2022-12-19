This is Carlos Andrés Moscoso Higuita, a Colombian citizen who was surprised by the Spanish authorities on July 28 of this year while, apparently, recorded a minor changing clothes on the beach of San Miguel, Barcelona.

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office revealed in a report published on November 24 that two phones had been confiscated from Moscoso in Spain, while he apparently recorded hundreds of videos of minors between the ages of two and 12.

In the probative material, 760 recordings were collected in Colombia with close-ups of the intimate parts of minors. They also found 16 videos recorded on the beaches of Barcelona.An order from the municipal court of guarantees of Sabaneta ruled Moscoso a security measure in a prison.

Carlos Andrés Moscoso was identified for the first time on July 20, 2021 by the Mossos de Escuadra, Regional Police of Catalonia, Spain, when they saw him recording a naked minor leaving the beach.

When the city police approached, the suspect “gets nervous, touches the mobile, and images of child pornography appear.” The man was arrested and an investigation was launched with the seized mobile device.

A week later, Carlos Moscoso was arrested in fragrance again by the Spanish authorities on the beaches of Sitges. The Spanish foreman says that two people saw a man who, apparently, was recording naked minors with a GoPro camera.

After the alert by the citizens, the agents intervened the camera and a second telephone, and notified the duty court.

After the information reaches the computer crime unit, the case was quickly linked to the one that occurred a week earlier, and efforts to locate him began.

After identifying that the vast majority of the videos had been recorded in Colombia, specifically in the municipality of Sabaneta, Antioquia, the Spanish authorities contacted the National Police through Interpol.

The investigative work of the prosecutors made it possible to discover 760 videos with close-ups of the private parts of minors between the ages of 2 and 12. Likewise, 100 edited videos of sexual activity of minors in Sabaneta were found in his files, #Antioquia. pic.twitter.com/PL8DcDQfEq – Colombian Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCol) November 24, 2022

More than 60 gigabytes of child pornography

Due to the sensitive content of the evidentiary material, the 60 gigabytes of evidence that would serve to impute Moscoso for the crime of pornography with a person under 18 years of age, the Spanish Mossos sent the content by means of a hard drive delivered personally to the Colombian authorities in Spain.

In addition to the 760 videos found on the two mobile devices, Another 100 obtained through the modality of sexual harassment called grooming were collected. In other words, Moscoso apparently obtained about 100 videos influencing minors on social networks to interact with him for pornographic purposes.

One of the most important videos to identify the apparent criminal activity that Moscoso would have committed corresponds to one in which the emblems of the municipality of Sabaneta can be seen in the background.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Central Computer Crime Unit of Mossos de Escuadra, Regional Police of Catalonia, Spain, and the judicial police DIJIN, Carlos Andrés Moscoso Higuita was captured in Colombia on November 24, 2022, after having left Barcelona a week before finalizing your hotel reservation.

The investigators of the case maintain that the material would have been used by Moscoso for “his personal consumption”.the sub-inspector told El Colombiano.

According to article 218 of the penal code, the crime of child pornography “will incur imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and a fine of 150 to 1,500 current legal monthly minimum wages”, for which Moscoso, if found guilty, could face a sentence maximum 20 years.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With media information