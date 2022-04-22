“I feel like I’m drugged and I don’t know what’s going on”a man told the police when he called them to alert them to an unusual situation at the wedding to which he had been invited: the girlfriend had supposedly put marijuana in the food dishes.

The celebration became an emergency, as soon as the people tried the first bite, as several vomited and others were accelerated. For this reason, the authorities had to go quickly to the site where the reception was taking place, located in the city of Longwood, Florida, United States.

Although the event occurred at the beginning of February, in these days of April a indictment against girlfriend Dany ‘Shea’ Glenny Svoboda and the person who handled the food or so-called ‘catering’, Joycelyn Montrinice. Both were arrested.



Authorities will establish whether the women are responsible for several crimes: culpable negligence, delivery of marijuana and violation of Florida’s drug tampering law.

Food dishes, such as lasagna, had Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main compound in marijuana.

‘We were flying like a kite’

According to the known images, the marriage was going normally after the couple said yes.

“I always respected her energy, her vitality, her enthusiasm and I was very excited to celebrate with her,” said Miranda Cady, one of the bride’s best friends, in a chat with the ‘NBC’ television network.

I thought I had a heart attack

The happiness of being there dimmed. Cady, along with her table companions, felt very bad after eating and even made fun of what was happening.

“A friend asked us if we all felt high. We were all laughing and looking at each other. We were flying like a kite, we were beside ourselves,” he recalled.

From laughter they passed to nausea and acceleration: “I thought I had a heart attack,” added Cady. From then on, everything was a nightmare since the discomfort was not only at that table, but at the others, where there were about 50 people.

According to the authorities’ report, reviewed by the ‘CNN’ media, a woman had to be urgently transferred to the hospital because she had a high degree of alteration. “She thought her husband was not telling her the truth about the family” until she thought that a person close to her had died and no one had told her.

What does the couple say?

The guests who gave a statement mentioned that the bride was immediately questioned and agreed to put the substance. For his part, Andrew Svoboda, the boyfriend, denied the police knowledge of the matter.

None have spoken recently, nor have their lawyers.

Everyone demands explanations to know what happened. For now, The judicial authorities have already delivered a report in which they corroborate that, after medical examinations of some hospitalized patients and the inspection of food, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main compound of marijuana, was found.

31 yr old Orlando wedding caterer Joycelyn Bryant (on left) and 42 yr old bride Danya Glenny of Longwood (right) have been arrested on charges they laced the food served at Glenny’s Feb. wedding reception with marijuana. Many guests fell ill and were taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ComJikGk76 — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) April 20, 2022

If they find the girlfriend and the person from the ‘catering’ as guilty, they could go to prison for up to five years and be fined about five dollars (almost 20 million Colombian pesos).

