More of 20 people were arrested in Felipe Carrillo Puertocommonly known as La Ruana, Michoacanand at least 15 long weapons and ammunition were seized during an operation that alarmed the civilian population.

The inter-institutional operation was carried out this Sunday andCivilians were arrested in the municipality of Buenavista de Tomatlán.

Both elements of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) of Michoacanof the Mexican Army and the National Guard.

Reports indicate that the civilians were detained in the plaza of the place and until now It has not been clarified whether they belong to a criminal cell or to citizens who tried, last Sunday, to form a movement similar to the self-defense groups..

In photographs spread on social networks, detained civilians can be seen sitting on the ground, some apparently with their hands tied.

Unofficially, it was mentioned that they could be members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, although the hypothesis is also being used that it is “Toño Torres”, in charge of the self-defense groups in the region.

It is expected that in the next few hours the Michoacan authorities issue a statement giving more information about the detainees.

According to videos published on social networks, shots are heard while the National Guard vans leave the town with the detained people, causing panic among the residents.