The detainees are Dionicio “N”, alias “Nicho”, 47 years old, and Alejandro “N”, 28 years old.

Puebla.- Elements of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) arrested two men suspected of being members of “the oaxacos”, a criminal cell dedicated to heist and auto parts marketing.

Municipal police officers were conducting patrols when a citizen requested their support to arrest the occupants of a golden Jeep Grand Cherokee truck, since moments before they stole the tires of his truck, which was parked in the vicinity of the Anzures neighborhood.

Due to the above, the municipal forces caught up with the unit and detained the men.

In addition, the agents recovered the stolen auto parts and secured various tools, allegedly used to commit the crime, as well as the Jeep unit in which they were traveling.

From ‘The Oaxacos’

Based on police intelligence work, it was learned that those now detained are apparently part of “Los Oaxacos”, a criminal group dedicated to the theft and sale of auto parts in the capital of the State of Puebla, as well as in the municipalities of Cuautlancingo. , San Andrés Cholula, San Pedro Cholula and Atlixco.

The two accused were made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to begin the investigations.