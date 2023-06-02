Mexicali.- On the border between Baja California and Sonora, authorities captured two alleged members of a criminal cell that generates violence in Baja California, from whom various firearms, chargers stocked with useful cartridges, doses of methamphetamine and more were confiscated. of 4 kilograms of marijuana.

They were detained by agents of the Immediate Reaction and Action Group (RAI) of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) of Baja California, a bulletin reported.

The operational deployment in which Sebastián “N”, alias “El Pay”, 40 years old and originally from Luis B. Sánchez, Sonora, was captured; and Leonel “N”, 42 years old and originally from Nogales, Sonora, was executed in the Valley of Mexicali; both men were located on 8th street, between Zamora and Pátzcuaro streets, in Ejido Estación Coahuila Km 57.

After being intercepted, it was discovered that each one had a pistol-type firearm strapped to the waist area; the explosive devices that were removed are .9 mm and .40 mm caliber, which were supplied in the charger with 10 and 13 useful cartridges respectively. See also They present the motorola edge 30 pro, with 5G and 144Hz

Subsequently, the interior of a white F-150 pick-up, 2003 model, with border plates in which one of the detainees was traveling, was searched. The state authority located the following objects there:

A 9-millimeter Luger pistol-type firearm, with a magazine stocked with 15 useful cartridges.

A Glock 19 caliber 9×19 mm pistol-type firearm, with an empty magazine.

A Glock 23 type .40 caliber firearm, with an empty magazine.

7 magazines fed with 10 useful cartridges each of .9 mm caliber.

4 magazines fed with 10 useful cartridges each of .40 mm caliber.

138 ziploc-type plastic wrappers that contained a granular substance to the touch with the characteristics of the toxic substance methamphetamine that gave an approximate weight of 86.1 grams.

A red and white plastic cooler that contained 832 bags containing marijuana with an approximate weight of 3 kilograms.

A red and white cooler containing 167 brown-colored cigarettes containing a green, dried substance with the characteristics of marijuana

A blue plastic bag containing marijuana inside, weighing approximately 1 kilo 220 grams. See also Law is signed in the United States that prohibits the sale and possession of 'ghost weapons'