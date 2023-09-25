Mexicali.- For his alleged commission in the crime of aggravated kidnappingdue to events that occurred in 2020, two men were arrested In recent days, in the state of Baja California.

The Baja California State Attorney General’s Officethrough the Specialized Investigation Unit in Combating Kidnappingserved an arrest warrant for Cesar Eduardo “N”, as reported in a bulletin on Thursday.

A day before, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that in recent days, in the city of Tijuana was apprehended and then linked to processJesus Sebastian “N.”

The case

Of According to the information contained in the investigation folder, on October 2, 2020, the victim who at that time was youngerwas in the company of various people in an address located in the El Monte subdivision, in the city of Tijuana.

César Eduardo “N”, Jesús Sebastián “N” and other individuals arrived at the home, who they threatened and hit to its victim. See also Mexican cartels broke their unspoken rule: don't touch US citizens.

Supposedly, Jesús Sebastián gave instructions and made signs to cover the victim; While they beat her, they asked her questions about her cell phone.

Then, they put the victim into a vehicle to flee, to a place with little traffic, along a dirt road.

The victim’s family received phone calls requesting a large sum of money in exchange for his release.; the victim was released on a vacant lot located around the La Joya Industrial Park.

The authorities began the investigation of the case, and a judge of Control of the Judiciary of Baja California granted arrest warrants to the Prosecutor’s Office.

After being arrested, the hearing was held on September 18, where the judging authority linked Jesús Sebastián to the trial, granting a period of 6 months for complementary investigation and subsisting preventive detention justified as a precautionary measure.