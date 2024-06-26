Juarez City.- Agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat captured 13 people, who are required by judicial authorities as they have an arrest warrant in force against them.

José Rolando MF, 26 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Venustiano Carranza and Francisco Javier Mina streets, in the Central area, after committing an administrative offense, so when consulting his general data in the Juárez Platform System, it was found knowledge that there is a current arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on November 25, 2022.

Erick Alejandro GM, 24 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Hacienda San Miguel and Camino Viejo a Zaragoza streets, in the Hacienda la Cantera subdivision, after causing acts of nuisance on public roads, so when verifying his general information in the Juárez Platform System, indicated that they have a current arrest warrant against them for crimes against health, issued on June 20, 2023.

Rubén Eduardo RB, 30 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Salmón and Arenque streets, in the Rancho Anapra neighborhood, for disturbing public order and when verifying his general data in the Juárez Platform System, they announced that he has a current arrest warrant against him for the crime of family violence, issued on June 17, 2024.

Jesús Manuel HO, 38 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Ignacio Manuel Altamirano and Francisco Javier Mina streets, in the Barrio Alto neighborhood, after committing an administrative offense, so when consulting his general data in the Juárez Platform System, It was learned that there is a current arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on May 9, 2023.

Jorge Alejandro MM, 41 years old, was arrested at the intersection of 16 de Septiembre and Melchor Ocampo streets, in the Barrio Alto neighborhood, when he was caught disturbing public order, and when consulting his general information in the Juárez Platform System, they indicated. who has a current arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on April 5, 2024.

Edgar Gustavo MH, 19 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Monte Logan and Monte Colón streets, in the Parajes de San Juan subdivision, after causing acts of nuisance, so when he was approached and consulted his general information in the Juárez Platform reported that they have a current arrest warrant against them for crimes against health, issued on February 14, 2024.

Sergio Fernando SM, 22 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Álamo and Trigo streets, in the El Granjero neighborhood, after committing an administrative offense and upon consulting his general information in the Juárez Platform System, it was learned that he has a current arrest warrant against him for the crime of family violence, issued on June 7, 2024.

José Arturo SM, 24 years old, was arrested at the intersection of La Otra Cara de México and Margarita Flores streets, in the Carlos Chavira Becerra neighborhood, for disturbing public order, so when verifying his general data in the Platform System Juárez, announced that they have a current arrest warrant against them for crimes against health, issued on June 22, 2023.

José Luis PH, 29 years old, was detained at the intersection of Segunda del Valle and Sonora streets, in the Salvarcar neighborhood, after causing acts of nuisance, so when he was approached and consulted his general information in the Juárez Platform System, It was learned that there is a current arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on June 28, 2023.

Abraham MP, 43 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Senderos de San Isidro and Manuel Talamás Camandari boulevard, after committing an administrative offense and upon consulting his general data in the Juárez Platform System, they announced that he has an arrest warrant in force in against him for the crime of aggravated family violence, committed on November 14, 2023.

Luis Fernando SG, 28 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Monte Santa Catalina and Monet Carmelo streets, in the Parajes de San Juan subdivision, when he was caught committing acts of nuisance, so when consulting his general data in the Platform System Juárez, it was learned that there is a current arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on May 22, 2024.

Víctor Julián DV, 23 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Aspálato streets and Zaragoza boulevard, in the Lucio Cabañas neighborhood, after committing an administrative offense and upon verifying his general data in the Juárez Platform System, they indicated that he has a warrant of current arrest against him for crimes against health, issued on November 22, 2023.

Jorge Daniel ZB, 25 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Corindón and Coral streets, in the Libertad neighborhood, after being caught disturbing public order, so when consulting his general data in the Juárez Platform System, they reported that He has a current arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on October 27, 2023.

All were reported to the corresponding authority, who will be in charge of following up on said judicial orders.