The resumption of flights to Krasnodar will make it much easier for tourists to travel to the Black Sea resorts – an additional 1-1.5 million guests will be able to visit them , experts believe. Besides, It will also be possible to unload the Sochi air hub. Pashkovsky Airport may open for regular flights from December 25, 2023 Izvestia found out. At first it will work no more than 14 hours a day and only during the daytime . Bandwidth will be limited five takeoffs and landings per hour and 70 per day . The test flight is scheduled for December 15. The plane will fly at a safe distance from the front line .

The Ministry of Defense and the Federal Air Transport Agency are not against it

Krasnodar Airport (Pashkovsky) is planned to open before the end of the year Izvestia’s sources in the aviation authorities, the Aerodinamika airport holding company, which manages the airport, and major Russian airlines told Izvestia. The airport's shutdown lasted almost two years. .

The lifting of restrictions on regular flights to/from Krasnodar airport is scheduled for December 25 a source in the aviation authorities clarified. At first it will work no more than 14 hours a day, and only during the daytime . The airport's capacity will be limited to five takeoffs and landings per hour and 70 per day. How the quota will be distributed among airlines has not yet been decided.

As the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory officially reported with reference to the regional Ministry of Transport and Road Facilities, A test flight is expected to take place on December 15. And based on its results, a decision will be made on the possibility of opening the airport. .

Izvestia Help The flight restriction regime at airports in the south and central part of Russia has been in effect since February 24, 2022. We are talking about air hubs in cities such as Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista. At the time of writing, none of these airports announced the possible resumption of flights following the example of Krasnodar.

There is no final decision on lifting the regime of restrictions on flights to Krasnodar – it will be made by the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Ministry of Defense after the technical flight on December 15 — this is how airport systems and equipment will be checked, the source said. The flight will be operated by a Superjet 100 aircraft of Azimut Airlines on the route Moscow (Vnukovo) – Krasnodar – Mineralnye Vody . The test flight has already been approved by the Federal Air Transport Agency. There will be no ticket sales for this event.

Carriers have already expressed their readiness to fly to Krasnodar if the airport opens Aeroflot, Pobeda, Rossiya .

According to an aviation authority source, Rosaviatsia is not against the opening of Krasnodar airport, the final decision is for the Ministry of Defense . Another Izvestia source in the department reported that the military has no objections to this .

Photo: TASS/Nikolai Khizhnyak

Safe question

Passenger planes to Krasnodar will fly along the air corridor through Mineralnye Vody and Stavropol, bypassing the Rostov zone . Flight time from Moscow in winter will be about four hours one of the major airlines told Izvestia.

According to the editor-in-chief of the FrequentFlyers.ru portal Ilya Shatilin, Flight route to Krasnodar looks safe .

– This is, in essence, slight extension of the existing route to Stavropol . After takeoff from Krasnodar, the plane will reach cruising level much further east, at a safe distance from the front line and out of missile range – he said.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Vitaly Timkiv

And what As for a possible attack by UAVs that even reached Moscow and Engels, it is almost impossible to shoot down an airplane with them – you can only hit a plane that has been standing on the apron for a long time the expert noted.

— In this regard, Pashkovsky is no different from other Russian airports. Air defense in the Krasnodar region has been strengthened, and when drones appear in the sky, the “Carpet” plan is immediately introduced: in this case, the plane will simply go to an alternate airfield in the same Stavropol, so as not to end up in the operating zone of our air defense said Ilya Shatilin.

What will this give to tourists?

The opening of the airport in Krasnodar is a long-awaited event. It's clear will have a positive impact on tourist flow to the southern resorts of Russia, as it will simplify travel logistics for those who want to relax in Anapa, Gelendzhik and Crimea Izvestia was told by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) and the press service of the tour operator Alean.

– Last summer Most tourists got to the Black Sea resorts mainly by train or their own car. And to Anapa and Gelendzhik, including transfer from Sochi airport ,” they recalled in “Alean”.

With the opening of the air hub in Krasnodar, travelers will spend significantly less time on the road. If Previously, from Sochi to Anapa you had to travel along a serpentine road, spending up to eight hours on the road, but now the travel time will be reduced to a comfortable 2.5-3 hours noted the company.

The road to Crimea will take five hours added ATOR Vice President Sergei Romashkin.

It will lead to to growing interest in tours to the Black Sea – including early bookings for the summer and short trips for the February holidays according to tour operators.

According to Sergei Romashkin, the flow will increase by 10-15%: Anapa, Gelendzhik and Crimea together will receive an additional 1-1.5 million tourists .

“At the same time, residents of remote regions of Russia who could not do this for two years due to transport difficulties will be able to relax at sea. Short trips of two to five days will also be revived,” he said.

The opening of Krasnodar airport will partially relieve the congestion at Sochi airport, which may have a positive impact on air ticket prices in this direction, added Alean.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Vitaly Timkiv

But the opening of the airport in Krasnodar is unlikely to affect the current interest in tours and their prices.

– Those those who were planning a New Year's holiday at Krasnodar resorts bought tours in advance at the most attractive prices . Therefore, a surge in sales in the second half of December is unlikely,” stated Alean.

Already Now hotels in Anapa are up to 70% occupied for the New Year, and in Gelendzhik – up to 95% .

Sergei Romashkin also expressed confidence that tours to the Black Sea coast will not become cheaper.

— Pricing for travel packages depends primarily on inflation. Hotel prices are rising for literally everything – food, equipment, staff – he said.

Therefore, the opening of the airport in Krasnodar will not affect prices for tours – although this is certainly a wonderful event, concluded the vice-president of ATOR.