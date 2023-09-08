The Liga MX transfer market is about to end. The transfer window will close on September 13 and some teams are still failing to close hires in key positions. One of these clubs is Blue Crosswhose board has failed to sign a quality center forward for the Apertura 2023.
Various forwards, from Willian José to Juan Ignacio Dinenno, have dreamed of reaching the Máquina Celeste, however, so far The directive has not managed to close any signing. Time plays against and the possibility of a nine arriving at La Noria seems increasingly distant.
Cruz Azul only has Diber Changing and the juvenile Bryan Gamboa to fill this position. Although it is true that the Colombian, who came as a reinforcement this semester, has had an improvement in his performance, the Celestial Machine would be at serious risk if he were injured or suspended.
The Cruzazulina fans are upset by the actions of the board headed by Víctor Velázquez and several followers have begun to demonstrate through social networks to exert pressure.
In recent days, the possibility of Brazilian striker Joao Figuereido becoming a new player for the Máquina Celeste has been raised. However, this option is completely ruled out.
Six days after the transfer records close, it seems unlikely that the board will be able to bring in a striker and this is how cement fans have expressed themselves in networks:
#anymore #Cruz #Azuls #fans #explode #board #finalizing #signing #striker
Leave a Reply