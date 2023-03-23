He coordinator of the senators Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, will leave said position at the request of his own party comrades.

By offering a press conference in the Senate, Chong confirmed his departure after a meeting in which the PRI members called for his departure.

He said that he will not cling to stay in a place where “there is an injured coordinator”, in reference to Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, president of the PRI.

However, he clarified that this does not mean that he will leave the party, since it is a place where the president has been from the bases.

“Today I have left them the coordination for their claims. As you know, Alejandro Moreno (Senate) came here to lead his action, when in the morning he said on a newscast that he had nothing to do with it. He came with two of his faithful collaborators, to see that nothing came out of them. They brought a perfectly structured script,” said the PRI member in his message.

He also clarified that he has not met with any other parliamentary group, although “later I will make decisions.”

In the same press conference, he took the opportunity to advance that he will continue to seek Moreno to leave the PRI, whom he accused of having made agreements with Morena.