Smartphones have changed life but it is not automatic that what is done on these tools is proof

Four billion, more than half of the world’s population, own a cell phone. 1.5 billion smartphones are sold every year. More than two billion individuals in the world communicate through whatsapp, the instant messaging platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s group (Meta/Facebook) for several years.

It is estimated that the number of whatsapp messages sent per day would exceed 100 billion. Internet Live Stats, a portal that monitors numbers on the net in real time, claims that around 2.7 million emails are sent per second in the world, for a total of 227 billioni of mails every day. An extreme diffusion that coincides with everyone’s daily life but which no longer has the lightness and light-heartedness of everyday life decades ago: everything that passes through these technological systems remains memorized and can be used for other purposes, even against those who produced them with effects that can be unpredictable and even harmful.

In fact, panic is triggered when one thinks that even whatsapp messages or other platforms, e-mails, voice massages, online photos they can become evidence of what was said or done, even during legal disputes and of various kinds.

With the reform of the current civil trial (legislative decree 149/2022), however, it is more precisely outlined that this eventuality is by no means an automatism. This “content” does not automatically become evidence in court during any trial.

The courtrooms are not yet updated and ready to verify this type of high-tech documents, since they are not technologically equipped to carry out complex checks regarding the nature and origin of the documents themselves. In order to be valid, the messaging contents of Whats app or other, emails, online photos, voice massages must first of all be accepted by the counterparty who is in the trial and above all by the judge who decides in each case at his unquestionable discretion.

And better yet, they must be brought to the classroom, to be accepted, “tested” by an IT consultant who accredits that those “contents” are true. In fact, they could be counterfeits, a risk that is not always calculated appropriately given the rate of technological complexity of the material.

In a nutshell, however much these technological and IT tools have entered everyone’s daily life, there has not yet been a transformation and adaptation of justice to these tools.

Tech-intensive data is in fact still in the limbo of controversial activity and contestable evidence. This is because the complexity of the tools used requires verification, not always easy and feasible, of the real origin of the content.

The pass to this type of evidence, as they said, is the opposing party in conflict that does not dispute its reliability. Activity, the dispute, which can always be exercised and in these cases even without a seen foundation that there is no possible sanction for those who exercise it a priori, also raising non-existent reasons.

Many times judges and magistrates cut off the bull’s head by asking the party in question if one is the author of this or that “content”, thus having a clear attribution of authorship and bypassing the possible subsequent disputes that could emerge. But if you don’t want to accept this eventuality, the main road is always the same: use a computer consultant which may demonstrating in an incontrovertible way the authorship of a “content” that is brought to trial or exhibited.

Then there is the so-called “forensic copy”, with the exact duplication of the digital data present in a device, without loss of data in the destination and without alteration of the source. In other words, the forensic copy generates a clone identical to the original destined to become evidence.

The same applies to the “certified and certified copyby a notary or other public official. The negative aspect that emerges, however, are all the possible costs that this type of accreditation/assessment entails, with an unlimited complication of the procedures and the commitment of those who have to demonstrate something.

